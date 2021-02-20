Music
Home

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Rihanna Songs

Inspire U: The Podcast
Rihanna

Source: Getty / Getty

Rihanna may be all about building her business empire these days; but once upon a time, she did sing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In honor of her birthday today (February 20), we invite you to test your knowledge of some of her hit songs.

Get into our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

See Also: Rihanna Collaborates With Legendary Artist Lorna Simpson For The Jan/Feb Issue Of Essence

See Also: Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The Most Powerful Women In The World

See Also: A New Rihanna Album Is Still On The Way, Navy Breathes Sigh Of Relief

Thirst Trap Alert: Rihanna Shows Off The Latest Savage Fenty Looks [Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Thirst Trap Alert: Rihanna Shows Off The Latest Savage Fenty Looks [Photos]

Continue reading Thirst Trap Alert: Rihanna Shows Off The Latest Savage Fenty Looks [Photos]

Thirst Trap Alert: Rihanna Shows Off The Latest Savage Fenty Looks [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3083716" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) / (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)[/caption] Even in quarantine, Rihanna knows how to make us want to cop some Savage Fenty for the ladies in our lives. Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app. The fashion mogul modeled some of the latest editions of her Savage x Fenty line, from bralettes, panties and more. We’ll give you a few guesses as to why fellas (and ladies) were biting their fists. Ever since the Savage x Fenty line launched, Rih and company have not missed. Whether it be having plus-size models, different shades to match skin tones for certain nudes, celebrity endorsers and more – team Fenty has thought of everything to satisfy the “tease” in us all. The “Work” singer has been quite busy since quarantine started in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s donated personal protective equipment to essential workers in New York, donated millions of dollars to coronavirus relief efforts, and … even had to check a few fans who were wondering about her long-rumored R9 album as opposed to her humanitarian efforts. It doesn’t take much for Rihanna to make our jaws drop and every photo from her latest shoot does the trick. Peep the full collection below. The bad gyal Riri has been modeling in her SavagexFenty line and we all have to pick up our jaws from the ground for they have DROPPED! Of course, Rihanna is looking beautiful as ever in her lingerie line and here are some of our favorite photos from her recent photoshoot! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! Related: Lori Harvey In The Shower Reeling In The Ultimate Thirst Trap Related: Nas Daughter Destiny Jones Is STUNNING! [Photos] Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Rihanna Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close