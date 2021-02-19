Bag Collection: Snoop Dogg’s INDOGGO Gin Now Available Nationwide

Snoop Dogg might be nearing the half-century mark in age, but the West Coast living legend is still very much a factor when it comes to being involved in the right product. After a limited release in 2020, the Long Beach superstar’s INDOGGO gin is now available nationwide.

We last learned about INDOGGO this past September and have been patiently waiting to try out the spirit ourselves. Earlier this week (Feb. 17), the brand announced that the gin can now be found at our local fine adult beverage stores and other retailers.

The gin boasts seven botanicals infused with naturally-derived strawberry flavor, priming the spirit for sipping simply with bubbly tonic water or big-flavor cocktails depending on one’s tastes. INDOGGO comes by way of Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg of Trusted Spirits, and the Prestige Beverage Group. Recently, actor and host Terrence “J” Jenkins was named INDOGGO’s creative director.

Thus far, the INDOGGO gin has managed to turn the heads of those in the spirits industry by way of winning Gold awards in the Taste and Design categories from the 2020 Proof Awards.

“I am so proud and humbled by the response INDOGGO has received since its introduction,” Snoop Dogg offered in a statement. “I knew that we had created a great tasting, smooth gin, but to see the response on social media, and get the stamp of approval from my friend Martha Stewart – I knew we had a winner!”

Mr. Weisberg added in a statement, “We have received such great support from everyone involved to ensure our nationwide rollout is a success, and we are excited to bring INDOGGO® to consumers, across the country, who want to enjoy a little ‘Gin and Juice.”

If you do manage to snag a bottle of INDOGGO, Snoop Dogg and the team has shared with the masses a cocktail they’re calling the Long Beach Lemonade, a nod to Uncle Snoop’s hometown, and we’ve got it laid out below.

Long Beach Lemonade

2 oz. INDOGGO Gin

6 oz. Fresh Lemonade

Ice cubes

Lemon slices for garnish

Add INDOGGO and lemonade to a glass, stir to combine. Top with ice and lemon slices.

Over as CASSIUS and our Spirit.Ed column, we’ll be reviewing INDOGGO real soon.

Photo: INDOGGO

