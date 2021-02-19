Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Blue Ivy Makes Appearance In New Ivy Park Ad, Internet Can’t Get Enough

"I've never seen a ceiling in my whole life."- Blue Ivy Carter

Inspire U: The Podcast
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyonce has been showcasing the drip with the release of her upcoming Ivy Park collection, but it was Blue Ivy who once again stole the show.

On Wednesday (Feb 17), the 9-year-old heiress made a surprise appearance in the latest promo for Icy Park, the upcoming collaborative line between Adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park imprint’s campaign video. While the campaign has featured appearances by a limited number of A-list talent, including Gucci Mane and Hailey Baldwin modeling head-turning pieces from the wintry collection, it’s Blue Ivy who stole the show.

In the ads, you see Beyoncé and Blue standing side by side, as the eldest Carter heir dons a cropped jacket and sneakers from the upcoming collection. In another scene, Blue spins and jumps and throws up a peace sign, while wearing shiny pants and a designer face mask.

In an affectionate post on Instagram highlighting Blue’s modeling debut, grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, revealed that originally, Blue wasn’t even part of the campaign and just “inserted” herself into it.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little supermodel in her Ivy Park,” Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No, she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ”

Of course, fans were delighted by the cameo and took to social media to share why once again Blue Ivy is stunting on everyone’s life.

https://twitter.com/yoncemyname/status/1362099198888472576?s=20

The Adidas x Ivy Park Icy Park collection will hit Adidas’ online store Friday, February 19, and select retailers on Saturday.

Check out the full ad below.

Blue Ivy Makes Appearance In New Ivy Park Ad, Internet Can’t Get Enough  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close