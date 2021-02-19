Kanye West seems to suffer from a few things including bipolar disorder, revisionist slavery history, and even Trumpism, but could denial be one of them too?

As rumors continue to swirl about a pending Kimye breakup with Kim Kardashian walking around ringless like it’s 2012 again, Yeezy has decided to keep his wedding band on regardless of what Kim does with hers. Mirror is reporting that just days after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians TV star was seen stepping out her $230 Lambo in sexy clothes and bare hands, Kanye was spotted still sporting his wedding ring in Malibu, CA.

Could this whole split thing actually be more of a one-sided affair than originally thought?

For months rumors had been spreading that Kimye was on the rocks with word that Kim Kardashian had even consulted divorce lawyers for the impending divorce proceedings. Then word came that Kim would remain living in Los Angeles while Kanye would stay at his Wyoming ranch and more recent reports have alleged that the pair aren’t even on speaking terms anymore.

These more recent ringless developments will only further convince people that the breakup rumors are true and that a divorce is imminent.

Though Kim has stood by Kanye throughout his most outrageous moments over the years it seems like Kanye revealing Kim was ready to abort her pregnancy to North West might’ve been the straw that broke the camel’s back. No one likes to have their card pulled like that in public, especially when it’s done by their significant other.

Until official word comes from Kim and Kanye about the status of their marriage everyone will continue to play the guessing game, but judging from everything we’ve seen thus far, it seems like it’s a wrap.

Kanye West Is Still Rockin’ His Wedding Ring, Kim Kardashian Though… was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: