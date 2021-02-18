Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Unveils Major Health Problems After Overdose

The trailer for Demi Lovato’s new four-part YouTube documentary series, Dancing with the Devil, was released today. The actress and singer breaks her silence after a serious near-fatal overdose. Lovato was rushed to the hospital on July of 2018, and she hadn’t publicly shared about the experience until now. The 28 year old singer reveals her hardships with her ongoing battle with addiction over the years, and the lasting effects it has had on her.

Demi Lovato has discussed the ways her eating disorder may have led up to the overdose in the past, but until preparing for the release of the YouTube Originals docuseries, she had never gone into great detail publicly about that night. Friends, family members and the actress herself are seen in the trailer horrendously recalling that one terrifying night.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes,” Lovato shares in the trailer.

Demi compared her multiple chances at life to that of a cat, which are known for having nine lives.

“I’ve had a lot of lives. I’m like a cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life,” the singer continues.

Demi spoke with People about the damage her substance abuse caused. She was left with brain damage, blurred vision and other health conditions that prevent her from doing normal day-to-day activities like driving a car.

“I was left with brain damage, and Is till deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision.”

Simple things most people take for granted, Lovato cannot perform on her own. She shared that for awhile she had difficulty reading because her vision was so blurry. It wasn’t until two months later she could pick up a book to read on her own. Lovato discusses the incident was essential for her to learn a hard lesson that she may not have otherwise learned.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned. It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

Some of her friends and relatives share in the trailer’s documentary how Lovato is incredibly skilled at hiding how she’s truly feeling, and it is safe to assume her acting gifts contribute to her mystique. In the trailer, she still manages to keep her soft and sweet demeanor though she is looking back on a troubling time.

The only point that Demi Lovato really emphasized is getting back to her true passion.

“I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music. I’m not living my life for other people or their headlines, or their Twitter comments,” she stated.

The four-part documentary series premieres March 23rd exploring what led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018 and her awakening thereafter. Michael D. Ratner directs the unfiltered docuseries on Lovato’s experience and is granted full access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most intense moment of her life. The intimate portrayal follows her addiction and journey to healing and empowerment.

Celebrity friends and fans share their support for Demi on social media.

So proud of you @ddlovato for opening up to the world about your addictions and the importance of our physical, emotional, and mental health Exx 🚀 #DemiDWTD https://t.co/gzBOdok3Ee — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 18, 2021

Man, Demi Lovato is so strong that it’s obscene. To withstand all of this and then to be giving enough to talk about it publicly… is 🤯❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 18, 2021

Stay tuned for more and watch the trailer below.

Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Unveils Major Health Problems After Overdose was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: