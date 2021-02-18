Indy
Report: Carson Wentz Traded To The Colts

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Colts search for a starting quarterback is now over. The Colts trade a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick for former Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz. After a rocky 2020 season, the Eagles had enough of the Wentz project and chose to part ways, pairing him with his former offensive coordinator and now Colts head coach Frank Reich.

 

More information to come as the story develops.

