Style & Fashion
Home

A Ma Maniére Links Up With Jordan Brand For Some Exquisite Air Jordan 3’s

Jordan Brand trying to get ALL the money in 2021...

Inspire U: The Podcast
Air Jordan 3 "Laser"

Source: Nike / NIke

2021 is panning out to be a stellar year for Jordan heads across the world as the Jumpman Brand is releasing all kinds of OG retro heat like the Carmine 6‘s, Lightning 4’, and Cool Grey 11’s.

That’s not even taking into account the collaborations on the horizon such as the Canary Off-White 1’s, Bred Off-White 4’s, and Travis Scott somethings cause y’all know Travis Scott and Jordan gonna drop something at some point. Now we’ve gotten a sneak peak at another upcoming Jordan collaboration by way of social media which leaked some pics of the upcoming A Ma Maniére/Air Jordan 3 and best believe it’s going to be a problem.

The mostly white silhouette is draped in tumble leather and is complimented with some grey trimming on the mudguards, eyestays and heel cushion. With an aged white color on the lower midsole and eyestays to give the kicks some timeless flavor, the light violet paint on the heel midsole perfectly compliments everything the sneakers have going for them.

Naturally A Ma Maniére added their logo to the sneakers which is is featured on the left tongue of the pair.

These. Go. Hard.

The sneakers are set to release sometime later this year at the tune of $200 and while most of us will be taking those inevitable L’s, just remember you miss 100% of shots you don’t take. Good luck, y’all. It will be needed.

Check out the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3’s below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop.

A Ma Maniére Links Up With Jordan Brand For Some Exquisite Air Jordan 3’s  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close