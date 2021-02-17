Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Pampered Boi: 2 Chainz Smashes His Tiny Desk (Home) Concert While Getting A Pedicure [Video]

Name another rapper who got a Versace shoe deal?

Inspire U: The Podcast
2 Chainz album release party

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATLPics.Net

One of Rap’s most flamboyant personalities showed that he can back up all the drip talk with microphone mastery. 2 Chainz’ recent online performance proved he is a one of one MC.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Atlanta trapper turned rapper put on a memorable live concert for his installment of the Tiny Desk series. With Covid-19 still being a real threat he delivered his bars from the comfort of his own Pamper Nail Studio. True to his moniker the man born Tauheed Epps gave fans a real treat as he brought some of his most beloved songs to life all while getting a champagne pedicure.

He opened up the set list with some of the standout selections from his newest effort So Help Me God (“Southside Hov”, “Vampire”). He then switches up the vibes to a stage where is backed by a live band. There he treats us to some of his sleepers including “Good Drank” where he segues into an impromptu freestyle where Gucci Mane’s verse would come in. We also get club favorites like “I’m Different”.

You can watch the concert below.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Pampered Boi: 2 Chainz Smashes His Tiny Desk (Home) Concert While Getting A Pedicure [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close