Asian American Entertainers Speak Out Against Recent Xenophobic Attacks

Asian Americans are facing serious instances of xenophobia since coronavirus began spreading in the United States. A recent string of attacks against Asian Americans has led to several entertainers speaking out and advocating for their communities. Last weekend, many gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year differently this year as Asian Americans were forced to be on high alert in fear of more violent acts.

There is no definitive reason for the latest spike in violent acts against Asian Americans, but rights groups have noticed a rise within the pandemic. All roads lead to targeted hate since the coronavirus pandemic began similar to the hatred Muslim and Middle-Eastern communities faced after the Twin Towers attack on 9/11.

CNN reported that an elderly man from Thailand died in late January after being attacked on his morning walk in San Francisco. Only a few days later, another elderly Asian man was violently shoved to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown. Just last week, ahead of one of the biggest celebrations within the Asian community, a 64 year old woman was robbed outside of a Vietnamese market in San Jose, California, and a 61 year old Filipino man was slashed in the face on the New York City subway last week.

There is no way to determine that all of these incidents were racially motivated by anti-Asian bigotry because of the impending virus, but authorities and advocates for the Asian community strongly believe the hate and violence against Asians has been an ongoing problem for months and this issue needs to be addressed.

Now, the entertainment community is coming forth to join in addressing the terror these incidents have incited amongst their communities. Netflix sent out a message in support of the cast members and characters from the To All The Boys franchise.

Actress Karrueche also shared a post about the attacks Asian Americans are currently experiencing. She captions her video with, “Asian Americans are facing a tragedy that is absolutely heartbreaking. We need to find a way to come together and stop these hate crimes! I’ve spoken up about this a year ago.. when Asians were being attacked because of xenophobia and the idea that they are the cause of Covid.. a year later and here we are still being punished.. this is unfair and unjust.. and flat out EVIL!”

The Real talk show host, Jeannie Mai comments thanking Karrueche for using her platform to spread awareness. The cast of The Real also discuss the topic on a recent taping of the show.

Olivia Munn, Daniel Wu and Gemma Chan are also amongst the group of Asian entertainers using their platform to speak out against these hate crimes.

… for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices.

We must do more to help the literally 1000’s of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice. — Daniel Wu (@danielwuyanzu) February 5, 2021

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have skyrocketed but too often these attacks are ignored & underreported. This is not limited to the US; in the UK attacks against East & Southeast Asians have increased 300% during the pandemic. Please share & raise awareness #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/J9VEh5hUh1 — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) February 6, 2021

Stop AAPI Hate began collecting reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans on March 19 last year, after the increasing instances of xenophobia as the virus made its’ way to the states. There are several organizations and advocacy programs working to combat these issues.

It is admirable to see the acting community utilizing their platforms to spread awareness on what is going on. A simple share on social media could make all the difference in saving the lives of those affected by such heinous crimes.

