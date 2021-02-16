Food & Drink
Home

McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Limited-Edition Capsule

The leading fast-food chain has a new sandwich and fresh drip to go along with your eats .

Inspire U: The Podcast
McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

McDonald’s continues its global dominance in the fast-food market and they’re set to insert a new player in the heated chicken sandwich wars. Beginning this week, fans can get their hands on McDonald’s latest Crispy Chicken Sandwich, along with some fresh gear that features the music of hit-making producer, Tay Keith.

Although McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich won’t be available nationwide until Feb. 24, those who want a chance at a first taste a day ahead of the official release can visit CHKNDrop.com this Thursday (Feb. 18) at 12 PM ET.

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

For just $5 dollars, folks can enter for a chance at checking out the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a limited-edition capsule featuring an exclusive track from Tay Keith on 7″ vinyl. Finalizing the swag grabs, a limited-edition hoodie will also be part of the capsule as well. On Feb. 23, those who are able to snag a slot for the drop will be able to head to their local McDonald’s for the sandwich and the capsule until supplies run out.

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” David Tovar, VP of U.S. Communications, offered in a press statement. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is McDonald’s take on the handheld delight employs an all-white meat chicken filet served on a buttery potato roll with pickles and the option of a Spicy Pepper Sauce. The sandwich comes in the original Crispy format, a Spicy version, and a Deluxe with all the fixings.

Tay Keith has achieved a lot at just 24 years of age. The Memphis native produced speaker-knocking joints for the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Moneybagg Yo, and Future among others.

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

For more information, please visit CHKNDrop.com this Thursday (Feb. 18) at 12 PM ET.

Photo: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Limited-Edition Capsule  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close