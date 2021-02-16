WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With Jules

More mean girls…ugh, I’m over them! These girls are all WAAAAAY TOO DRAMATIC, and extremely rude. Where’s Katie when you need her?!

I’m back at it, recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor, while getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter! I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode. Check out my latest episode of “Morning After The Rose” below! (warning: some spoilers ahead)

Do you think Kit will get invited to BIP? 🌹

Yes, if you’re wondering…I AM wearing a mock turtle neck sweater dress. Also, yes, this look was inspired by Matt’s many turtlenecks. Subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 on YouTube so you don’t miss next week’s episode of “ Morning After The Rose ,” and use # Morning AfterRose to have your tweets featured!

RELATED: WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 6 With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 5 With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep 1 with Jules

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: