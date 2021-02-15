WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day Concert

Justin Bieber made history this weekend doing a couple firsts. He performed the first long form concert on Tik Tok. Now this isn’t the first concert or virtual experience that the social media app has done. The Weeknd had an interactive experience with some of his biggest hits of the “After Hours” album. But in this concert Bieber performed the full “Journals” project from the Drew House. This was also the first time he performed this project live. Luckily some folks from the internet captured the experience so you can check it out. But hurry before the government takes it down lol

