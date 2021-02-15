Celebrity News
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’

Spreading love, and knowledge about Biggie Smalls. is still the Brooklyn way.

Another Notorious B.I.G. documentary?—yes, please. Netflix has the honor of dropping a new look at the origin story of the Hip-Hop King of New York in a new doc titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.

The documentary will be released on March 1 and touts rare footage that covers the Brooklyn’s MC’s meteoric rise to rap superstardom. From the looks of the trailer, all the players who were there to help make it happen are involved including the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace, his day one Lil Cease of the Junior Mafia and Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, who also serves as an exectuive producer.

“Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music,” said Biggie’s former manager Wayne Barrow, who serves as an executive producer, told Rolling Stone.

March 9 will be the 24th anniversary of Biggie’s untimely death at just 24 years old. A testament to his greatness, in late 2020 the Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Peep the trailer for the Emmett Malloy-directed Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell below. For the uninitiated, the title is a reference to the song “I Got A Story to Tell” from his posthumous Life After Death album.

We consider this essential viewing off g.p. so get your schedules together accordingly.

