Indy’s Connection: Supporting Community Learning Sites

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with The Mind Trust‘s Senior Vice President of Community Engagement Shannon Williams and Senior Director of Community Engagement Lauren Peterson about the origins, the expansion, and the support of community learning sites around Indianapolis. We started our conversation by talking about what The Mind Trust is and how it serves the Indianapolis Area.

If you want to learn more about the community learning sites or get in contact, you can find Lauren and Shannon’s information at themindtrust.org. To find a community learning site near you, visit communitylearningsites.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

