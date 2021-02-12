Indy Rundown: What You Need To Know 2/12/21

Local
Rumors about who will be the next quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts keep swirling, but the latest rumor is that The Colts have offered the Eagles a pair of draft picks for their quarterback Carson Wentz.  Read more on the story here.

 

Pacers came out on top last night against the Pistons 111-95.  They are back in action tomorrow night, taking on the Hawks.

 

Valentine’s Day is this Sunday!  If you’re looking for a COVID-safe way to celebrate with your significant other, check out these Indy date night ideas! 

 

ISDH says 1,762 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The 7-day positive rate for all tests is 6.1%.  More COVID info here.

 

In some good COVID news, according to Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine, if at least 4,380 adults are vaccinated per day starting March 15, Marion County will reach herd immunity by June 30.  80% of the county’s population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.  Read more here.

 

The city of Greenwood revealed the final design for its plans to renovate the 25-year-old skatepark in Northeast Park.  Construction is expected to begin in early spring with the anticipated completion during the summer. Read more, and see design plans here.

 

