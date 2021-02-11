Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z Compared Him To Prince

Well he already wears lace so......

Inspire U: The Podcast
Allure Monday Nights

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of Rap’s most polarizing personas is about to get even higher on his high horse. The man who has recently affixed an ornament to his face was just given a gem of a compliment from one of the greatest.

As spotted on Complex Lil Uzi Vert shared a very interesting moment from his recent travels. On Tuesday, February 9 he tweeted that he received a very big, scratch that HUGE, compliment from none other than Jay-Z. “OG and Hov said I’m Like Prince ..so I’m Lil Prince now” he wrote. Naturally the reveal soon went viral with his fans echoing the sentiment and others denying that the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native could ever hold a candle to The Purple One.

While the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper has become synonymous with her his very unique approach to style, most tenured music critics would say that’s where the comparisons stop between the two artists. Vert plays no instruments while Prince played 27 instruments and virtually composed, produced and wrote most of his music. In an interview with XXL Uzi detailed that his artistic sights go beyond the Hip-Hop genre. “Trap rap rockstar. I want to be as big as I can be,” he said. “I want to be one of the biggest artists. I want to be remembered like, ‘He is crazy. He is phenomenal.’ I just want to be one of the biggest.”

It is unclear what the context was or what led to Jay to giving him such an accolade.

Photo: Getty

Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z Compared Him To Prince  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close