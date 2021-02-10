Tom Brady Gets Super Lit At Parade

Eliott King
As much as I hate to admit it, Tom Brady did it again.  He won yet another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Their championship parade went down today and it was one like we haven’t seen before.  The team had a BOAT PARADE, as a fleet of boats cruised by with the team living it up.  But the main story is how LIT Tom Brady was during the celebration.  To the point where he was trending on Twitter and “Brady Drunk” is now the new level people strive for when throwing parties or going out.

First he was stumbling around while being helped.

Then he decides to throw the Lombardi Trophy to Rob Gronkowski on another boat!!

Here it is from another angle

That Brady to Gronkowski connection that was good for 2 touchdowns in the Big Game still works just as well on water!

