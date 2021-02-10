Cardi B Responds To Claims She Got Plastic Surgery Done On Her Face

Cardi B should be enjoying the success of her new single “Up,” instead she is addressing the haters.

Bardi’s latest single is literally going up, but she is currently looking down at her phone at claims that she may have gone too far with the plastic surgery. After the Bronx rapper shared BTS footage from the making of her video “Up,” fans immediately focused on her bare face, which looked noticeably different.

One Twitter user wrote, “Is it just me, or is Cardi B’s face looking real crazy lately? She went a little overboard with the plastic surgery.”

Is it just me or is Cardi B’s face looking real crazy lately? She went a little overboard with the plastic surgery — Lauren (@Creme_deLaCrem3) February 7, 2021

Another user begged Cardi to stop doing work on her face tweeting directly to the rapper, “Please stop getting surgery on your face .. it’s showing hard ..”

Please stop getting surgery on your face .. it’s showing hard .. — BARBIEUNITY💞 (@BarbzUnity) February 8, 2021

While others used the opportunity to take shots at the rapper.

cardi can't cry at all with all the needles she's had in her face 😂 pic.twitter.com/kOsftOCwEX — White Witch 🔮 (@whitewitchdrags) February 9, 2021

Of course, nothing gets past the “Bodak Yellow” crafter who never misses any shade or complaints directed at her. Taken to Instagram, a fresh-faced Cardi B, chapped lips and all addressed the “concerns” about her face. In the caption that accompanied her video, she wrote:

“This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap, all that. I have never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s.”

She followed that up with another video showing she doesn’t have a single care in the world and celebrate her latest song’s success with a new Birkin bag.

Cardi B is no stranger to going under the knife and has admitted to getting a “mommy makeover” after her daughter’s birth. Yet, rumors of plastic surgery continue to haunt her.

But, Cardi B could give a damn what you think as she continues to collect checks.

