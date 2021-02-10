Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Responds To Claims She Got Plastic Surgery Done On Her Face

"When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face."

Inspire U: The Podcast
Cardi B Responds To Claims She Got Plastic Surgery Done On Her Face

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B should be enjoying the success of her new single “Up,” instead she is addressing the haters.

Bardi’s latest single is literally going up, but she is currently looking down at her phone at claims that she may have gone too far with the plastic surgery. After the Bronx rapper shared BTS footage from the making of her video “Up,” fans immediately focused on her bare face, which looked noticeably different.

One Twitter user wrote, “Is it just me, or is Cardi B’s face looking real crazy lately? She went a little overboard with the plastic surgery.”

Another user begged Cardi to stop doing work on her face tweeting directly to the rapper, “Please stop getting surgery on your face .. it’s showing hard ..”

While others used the opportunity to take shots at the rapper.

Of course, nothing gets past the “Bodak Yellow” crafter who never misses any shade or complaints directed at her. Taken to Instagram, a fresh-faced Cardi B, chapped lips and all addressed the “concerns” about her face. In the caption that accompanied her video, she wrote:

“This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap, all that. I have never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s.”

She followed that up with another video showing she doesn’t have a single care in the world and celebrate her latest song’s success with a new Birkin bag.

Cardi B is no stranger to going under the knife and has admitted to getting a “mommy makeover” after her daughter’s birth. Yet, rumors of plastic surgery continue to haunt her.

But, Cardi B could give a damn what you think as she continues to collect checks.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B Responds To Claims She Got Plastic Surgery Done On Her Face  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close