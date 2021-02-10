Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Baby Hilariously Does the #JunebugChallenge w/ Meek Mill & Michael Rubin

The rapper was joined by a star-studded group in celebration of Super Bowl LV.

Inspire U: The Podcast
Compound Saturdays

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Baby was spotted at the Super Bowl LV over the weekend doing the #JunebugChallenge on TikTok with some of his famous friends.  

The video is quite comical, featuring an oddly coordinated group crowded around the rapper in a blatant attempt to go viral on the popular platform.  As soon as SpotemGottem’s “Beatbox” drops, the group, featuring Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, awkwardly jolted their arms up and down reminiscent of the choreography in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video. Meek transitioned into a version of the Millie Rock towards the end before the video cuts off.  

It’s clear from another post on Rubin’s Instagram page that they were hanging out in an owner’s box at Raymond James Stadium. 

A very cool Offset and Cardi B sat in the front row while Shaquille O’Neal towered over New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and friends.  Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Yankee stars Aaron Judge, and Alex Rodriguez posed in additional photos featured from the night’s festivities. 

 Noticeably absent were face masks and social distancing efforts.  We’ll check back later on what comes of this meeting.

By the way, the star-studded invite list isn’t random. Rubin, Kraft, and Meek Mill are co-founders of REFORM Alliance, the prison reform organization actively involved in reforming the U.S. criminal justice system in various states across the country.

 Reportedly, Robert Rooks, a renowned criminal justice advocate, will join as its new CEO on March 1.  Current CEO and Donald Trump sympathizer  Van Jones will transition to the Executive Board.  

The REFORM clearly had a good time celebrating while watching Tom Brady historically win his 7th Super Bowl. 

Lil Baby Hilariously Does the #JunebugChallenge w/ Meek Mill & Michael Rubin  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close