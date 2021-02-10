Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Inspire U: The Podcast
"Young Fashion Designer" : LVMH Prize 2017 Edition At Louis Vuitton Foundation In Paris

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Rihanna may have her hands in too many pots. As per WWD, the beauty and fashion guru has put her fashion house with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on hold, less than 2 years after their joined launch.

The Fenty brand’s last collection launched in November of 2020. Part of that drop were the coveted Corset Pumps, the Caged In sandals, and the Don’t Be Squared shoes, designed by her and Amina Muaddi.

In a statement to WWD, LVMH confirmed the two brands would put their work on hold: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

Although LVMH has put a hold on the Fenty luxury brand, they’re showing their dedication to Rihanna by supporting her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin businesses, and they eventually plan to tap into Savage X Fenty.

“Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie,” LVMH and Rihanna said in a statement to WWD.

Rihanna isn’t thrilled about the news, but with the initial launch happening before the Coronavirus, it obstructed her ability to be as hands-on as usual. This ventured maybe paused, but her other brands are thriving. Rihanna launches new products to her beauty, skin, and lingerie brands a few times a month. She’s positioned each line as to lead in their respected industries. This may be a small bump in the road for Rihanna but she will definitely overcome this.

DON’T MISS…

Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To Having Well-Rested Eyes

Savage X Fenty’s Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

Michelle Obama Wore Both Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Makeup To The Inauguration

 

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close