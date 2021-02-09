Celebrity News
HHW Gaming: SoundCloud Announces First-Ever Gaming Tournament, SoundCloud Player One

Names like 2KBABY, Chevy Woods, DC The Don, Gxx, Jaywall, Shaylin B, TOKYO’S REVENGE, and whiterosemoxie will duke it out in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Inspire U: The Podcast
SoundCloud's New Gaming Tournamnet SoundCloud Player One Goes Down Feb.18

Source: SoundCloud / SoundCloud Player One

Look out Twitch and YouTube Gaming. Here comes a new challenger.

Audio distribution platform and music sharing website Soundcloud is now getting into the world of gaming. Tuesday (Feb.9), the Berlin-based company announced its first-ever live-streamed gaming tournament, Soundcloud Player One. The event will be hosted by recording artist Rico Nasty and Professional Esports Caster MonsterDface.

Along with the announcement of the tournament, SoundCloud also revealed who would be participating. When viewers tune in on February 18, they will see a full lineup of artists-turned-gamers going head-to-head in Fortnite Battle Royale. Names like 2KBABY, Chevy Woods, DC The Don, Gxx, Jaywall, Shaylin B, TOKYO’S REVENGE, and whiterosemoxie will duke it out in the insanely popular game to determine who is the best. We will see which one of these artists can scavenge, build, and battle their way to coming out on top.

All of the artists participating boast accolades like viral hits with millions of streams, collaborations with other big-name artists, and tracks featured in other esports games and real-life sports alike.

The winner of this tournament will not only walk away with bragging rights and a victory umbrella, but they will also receive a custom SoundCloud plaque that will let the world know that they are the SoundCloud Player One champion. SoundCloud Player One will be streaming live on February 18th, 8 pm – 11 pm EST, on SoundCloud’s Facebook page and Twitch channel.

You can meet the contestants in the sizzle reel below.

Photo: SoundCloud / SoundCloud Player One

HHW Gaming: SoundCloud Announces First-Ever Gaming Tournament, SoundCloud Player One  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close