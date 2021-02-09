Celebrity News
Wresltlemania Dreaming: Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching Rap For A WWE Career

Before that happens, the 33-year-old rapper will be releasing his final album titled Before 30, which Snoop Dogg will narrate.

Bow Wow Announces He Wants To Pursue A Career In The WWE

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Bow Wow is looking to make the jump from the recording booth to the wrestling ring.

The captain of tiny boats announced on Twitter that he wants to pursue a WWE career when he officially hangs up his microphone. Bow Wow claimed on Monday (Feb.8) that it’s been a lifelong dream to wrestle in the WWE.

In a tweet, the rapper revealed his plans of joining Vince McMahon’s wrestling conglomerate while still doing television and films. “Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!,” he told his 3 million followers.

Bow Wow already knows what belt he wants to go after stating that he wants to team up with wrestling legend Rey Mysterio Jr. to make a run for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles.

Whether this is just pure cap coming from the “Like Me” rapper, we won’t know any time soon, but it appears Bow Wow is dead serious about this. He also changed his Twitter avi to reflect his professional wrestling ambitions. Before that happens, the 33-year-old rapper will be releasing his final album titled Before 30, which Snoop Dogg will narrate.

Bow Wow has been hinting at retirement since 2016. At the time, he stated he was done with rap saying, “I always said years ago I’d retire from music before 30,” he tweeted. “I just can’t see myself at 30 years old rapping.” We see that didn’t pan out exactly how he planned, being that he is now 33.

We shall see if he is dead serious about stepping away from Hip-Hop and becoming the next WWE superstar.

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Wresltlemania Dreaming: Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching Rap For A WWE Career  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

