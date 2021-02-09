Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drake’s OVO Air Force 1’s Get Teased On Social Media

Drizzy seems to have some heat in the works and we ain't talkin' about music.

Inspire U: The Podcast
Drake Nike NOCTA

Source: NOCTA / NIke

For a second there it seemed like adidas was able to pull off one of their biggest coups when Drake was seemingly waving goodbye to Nike and making his way to the three stripe brand.

Ultimately Drizzy thought better of it and remained an ambassador for the Swoosh and eventually dropped his own NOCTA collection which sold out in seconds. Now we’ve gotten a sneak peak at his long rumored OVO x Air Force 1 collaboration and the color itself might be enough to make this a hot commodity.

Teased by Mark Robinson a.k.a. OVO Mark, we got a closeup look at the heel tab which features an “OVO” stitched under the “Nike” emblem and an light purple hue leather covering the classic silhouette.

Man, these are kinda butter.

Whether or not these joints will see a general release or remain a Friends and Family exclusive remains to be seen. Hopefully these don’t end up getting vaulted like those OVO x Air Jordan IV Splatter joints that were supposed to release last year. Them joints went hard, but Nike didn’t think we were worthy apparently.

Though the OVO x Air Force 1’s are rumored to be released after the NOCTA Nike Hot Step Air Terra, we’re not going to be holding our breaths on those seeing the light of day. Just sayin.’

Drake’s OVO Air Force 1’s Get Teased On Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close