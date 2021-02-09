WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 6 With Jules

Goodbye, MJ…HELLOOOOOO Tyler C! Not sure who was a better actor in last night’s episode. MJ acting like she wasn’t a mean girl or Chris Harrison acting like he had NO idea Heather was going to show up.

You know the drill, I’m recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor, and I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter! I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode. Check out episode 6 of “Morning After The Rose” below! (warning: some spoilers ahead)

Subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 so you don’t miss next week’s episode of Morning After The Rose, and use #MorningAfterRose to have your tweets featured! Leave a comment on the video, and let me know if you think the rumors are true that Katie is the next Bachelorette. 🌹

