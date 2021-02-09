Indy Rundown: What You Need To Know 2/9/21

We did see some snow last night, which has caused for some slick spots, and also some school delays and closings. You can get that full list here.

Seems Indy’s airport is always getting some kind of recognition. Well this time, it’s globally. Indianapolis International Airport is one of a group of airports around the world to receive the Voice of the Customer award from Airports Council International. The recognition is given to airports for their efforts in gathering feedback from travelers through ACI’s Airport Service Quality program last year. Read more on the story here.

If you are in need of food, meet us at the Indianapolis Urban League (777 Indiana Ave) today, starting at 10am. We’ve teamed up with Gleaners and Second Helpings to distribute food to you contact free, while supplies lasts.

Despite there being no efforts to change names of cities in Indiana, there’s a bill that would make that process harder, and it’s making its way through the Statehouse. Read more here.

ISDH says 1,065 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.6%. Read more COVID updates here.

Pacers take on the Nets tomorrow at 8pm.

Indy Fuel also play tomorrow night at home. They are taking on the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05p.

