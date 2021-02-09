Local
HomeLocal

Indy Rundown: What You Need To Know 2/9/21

Inspire U: The Podcast
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

We did see some snow last night, which has caused for some slick spots, and also some school delays and closings.  You can get that full list here.

Seems Indy’s airport is always getting some kind of recognition.  Well this time, it’s globally.  Indianapolis International Airport is one of a group of airports around the world to receive the Voice of the Customer award from Airports Council International. The recognition is given to airports for their efforts in gathering feedback from travelers through ACI’s Airport Service Quality program last year.  Read more on the story here.

If you are in need of food, meet us at the Indianapolis Urban League (777 Indiana Ave) today, starting at 10am.  We’ve teamed up with Gleaners and Second Helpings to distribute food to you contact free, while supplies lasts.

Despite there being no efforts to change names of cities in Indiana, there’s a bill that would make that process harder, and it’s making its way through the Statehouse.  Read more here.

ISDH says 1,065 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.  The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.6%.  Read more COVID updates here.

Pacers take on the Nets tomorrow at 8pm. 

Indy Fuel also play tomorrow night at home.  They are taking on the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05p. 

airport , Free Food , indy , local , Rundown

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close