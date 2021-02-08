50 Cent, The Migos & More Party In Tampa Like COVID-19 Doesn’t Exist During Super Bowl Weekend

In case y’all have forgotten, COVID-19 is still here and getting even scarier in some cases. That didn’t stop your favorite celebs/rappers from heading to Tampa to party the night away.

COVID-19 is still a problem, but you didn’t see any indication of that in Florida over the weekend. Celebrities and fans flocked to the state that is the official home heada** behavior to partake in festivities that usually accompany the Super Bowl. Now, during normal circumstances, when the country isn’t in the middle of a pandemic, that’s very understandable, BUT, being that the coronavirus is still spreading uncontrollably, partying should be the last thing on people’s minds.

Unfortunately, Black celebrities like 50 Cent, Tory Lanez, French Montana, and Hip-Hop trio the Migos decided to defy CDC guidelines and party like its 1999. Page Six reports that partiers who attended events at the WTR Pool and Grill at the Godfrey Hotel were maskless and not following social distancing guidelines.

The celebrity gossip site also reports that when 50 Cent showed up to one of Barstool Sports x E11even pop-up events, he was rocking a mask, but once he hit the stage, it came off. The “Wanksta” rapper can be seen entertaining a maskless crowd while they rapped along with him in a video. Before his pandemic performance, the Queens rapper was blasted by the mayor of St. Petersburg for a wild Super Bowl party he threw in an airport hanger TMZ reports.

Other celebrities like retired NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens and NSYNC singer Joey Fatone were also spotted maskless at Barstool’s event. Speaking with Page Six, Barstool Sports’ president Dave Portnoy said the venue would take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like “including social distancing, mask mandates and a 3 a.m. curfew,” clearly that was a lie.

Security at the event tried their best to enforce the rules, but that was a losing battle based on the footage from the video above.

Meanwhile, at a Super Bowl bash at Bounce, mask-wearing was optional becuase no celebs followed the guidelines put in place to keep them from getting sick. The Migos were seen without masks during the Super Bowl party they hosted. Offset, who revealed he lost a Great Uncle to coronavirus and is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, is a habitual line stepper when ignoring CDC guidelines. Both Offset and his wife, Cardi B, were called out for a large Thanksgiving gathering plus a massive Belly-themed birthday party thrown for the “Clout” rapper.

Mike Tyson was also in the building with his mask down so he can take a few puffs of weed.

The varmint, Tory Lanez, and newest white rapper on the block Jack Harlow hit Tier nightclub’s party at the Ballroom at Hotel Floridan, not wearing masks, of course.

But, wait… there’s more.

At the party co-hosted by French Montana and Rick Ross (who has an underlying health condition), hundreds of maskless attendees can be seen in Flo Rida’s videos in his Instagram Stories. Flavor Flav and cosmetic surgery advocate Funk Flex was also in the building.

We will add these folks to the growing list of Black celebrities and entertainers who continue to party during the pandemic.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

50 Cent, The Migos & More Party In Tampa Like COVID-19 Doesn’t Exist During Super Bowl Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: