Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drake Stars In State Farm Commercial [Video]

Drake from State Farm really happened.

Inspire U: The Podcast
Drake from State Farm commercial

Source: State Farm / State Farm

Drake is dropping a new album in 2021, so expect to start seeing him everywhere. During the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 7), the 6 God was spotted starring in a new State Farm commercial.

Drake from State Farm commercial

Source: State Farm / State Farm

The Toronto rapper and actor wasn’t alone as the spot also features Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who took an L during the big game, and Jake from State Farm, the newer Black guy version. The guys are sitting on the set of a commercial and discussing their body doubles.

While Mahomes’ quasi-doppleganger is quite un-athletic actor Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man, Rodgers’ is a cheesehead. Seriously, it’s Adrian Martinez aka “The Cheesehead.” Jake from State Farm’s double  turns out to be Drake from State Farm. Sporting a red State Farm polo and khakis, while also taking interest in the craft services table, Drizzy is really into his role, which is non-speaking.

However, the real Jake from State Farm has to explain this concept to him to hilarious effect. “Stand-ins don’t have lines,” Jake tells Drake, only to get hated on while the Take Care rapper loudly bites into a piece of fruit.

The commercial was created by The Marketing Arm out of Chicago, and we must point out that Jake’s shirt is tighter than his stand-in’s. Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, is due out sometime this year. There have to be more Drake x State Farm commercials in store, right. Maybe a look with Chris Paul?

Until then, watch the full spot below.

Drake from State Farm commercial

Source: State Farm / State Farm

Drake Stars In State Farm Commercial [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close