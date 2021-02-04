Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A Whole Hinge [Photos]

How the world puts on their footwear has been changed forever. We now get a better look at one of the most anticipated sneakers of the year.

Last week Nike unveiled their new GO FlyEase release. The shoe is a true gamechanger as it allows you to wear it hands-free as it has a patent-pending bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner. According to the formal press release the apparel giant came up with the idea via one of their biggest fans. In 2012, Matthew Walzer, a 16-year-old with Cerebral Palsy, contacted Nike stating that his dream was to attend college without having to ask anyone to tie his shoes. “At 16 years old, I am able to completely dress myself, but my parents still have to tie my shoes. As a teenager who is striving to become totally self-sufficient, I find this extremely frustrating and, at times, embarrassing,” he wrote.

His letter inspired Tobie Hatfield, Senior Direct of Innovation, to make a shoe that would allow Matthew and others with disabilities to put their sneakers on independently. Later that year he delivered the teenager a pair to test but the shoe continued to be worked on up until 2020. While the unveiling was well received we only got one look at the GO FlyEase (white / Celestine Blue / Volt)

According to Nike it will available in two more colorways including a black / Anthracite / Race Blue and a black / Dynamic Turquoise / Hyper Crimson. The Nike GO FlyEase is available initially via invite for select Nike Members, with broader consumer availability planned for later this year. You can get more of the vibes behind the design below.

Photo: Nike

