Lizzo Shows Her Body Love By Talking To Her Belly

The journey to self-love looks different for everyone. Part of learning how to love yourself, is monitoring how you speak about yourself and your body parts. For Lizzo, incorporating intentional conversations with her body is one of many strategies to embracing all of who she is.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Lizzo gives a glimpse of her morning routine. “I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today! ” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Lizzo lovingly strokes her stomach and says, “I love you so much. I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you. I’m going to continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe. To expand and contract, and give me life. I love you.”

Lizzo didn’t sign up to be the brand ambassador for self-love and body positivity, but watching her embrace every piece of who she is has been inspiring to watch. She is affirming her beauty, despite what the nay-sayers think. This kind of positive self-talk needs to be witnessed by all women so they can learn to accept themselves and their bodies.

Chloe Bailey Is Finding Her Identity As A Young Woman

Lizzo's Dance To The Corvette Challenge Needs To Be A National Anthem

Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy

 

