Indy Rundown: What You Need To Know 2/3/21

Inspire U: The Podcast
Pacers

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

Pacers pulled out a win last night against the Grizzlies, 134- 116.  They are back in action tonight at 7pm, taking on the Bucks.

A second year medical student at Marian University cashed out $12,000 in the whole GameStop stock craze, and helped use that money to put some smiles on kid’s faces.  He bought some Nintendo Switches and games for kids at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Read more on the story here.

Lilly is now partnering with healthcare systems across the state to fight COVID.  They have now launched three COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in Indiana, including one here in Indy.  Antibody infusions can help reduce the severity of symptoms. Read more on the story here.

ISDH says 1,567 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.  A total of 629,903 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.  Read more on the latest numbers here.

A Greenfield resident is spreading cheer to his neighbors, with some help from the recent snow.  Rick Horton, who is known as the “Snow Artist,” didn’t make a traditional snowman, but instead he built a snow Baby Yoda!  Apparently it took him 7 hour to craft The Child.  Read more here.

Wake up with Tino Cochino Radio every weekday morning from 6-10am, and listen for the Indy Rundown with Jules at 7:16, 8:16, 9:20, and a replay at 10:55a.

