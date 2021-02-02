Celebrity News
Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away

The man left his mark in the game and captured the kind of moments on film that spoke thousands of words.

Sneakersnstuff Ricky Powell Exhibition

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Famed Hip-Hop and street photographer Ricky Powell has passed away.

NME is reporting that the triple OG cameraman who worked with the likes of Run-DMC, The Beastie Boys, and Andy Warhol died of heart failure at the too-young age of 59.

“I just want to let everybody know he was a very special man, and he will be sorely missed.”

Powell began his professional career in 1986 when he left his gig selling lemon ices to join with Run-DMC and Beastie Boys on the Raising Hell tour. After capturing some of Hip-Hop’s most iconic pictures during that run, Powell went on to become one of the most notable photographers in the game and eventually published a few books including Oh Snap!: The Rap Photography of Ricky Powell and Public Access: Ricky Powell Photographs 1985-2005.

Talk about a wise career choice.

In 2020, a documentary based on his career was released and titled Ricky Powell: The Individualist.

When news of his passing began making the rounds, the outpouring of sentiments and love from fans and Hip-Hop icons was immediate as we all knew another legend was lost.

Rest in Power, Mr. Powell. Thank you for lending your talents to the culture.

Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
Close