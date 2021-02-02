Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 5 With Jules

Inspire U: The Podcast
Morning After The Rose with Jules

Source: MATR / Radio One Digital

Matt is getting rid of the toxic girls and I LOVE to see it…also, if Abigail doesn’t get more screen time, I’m gonna lose it!  Fun little game I played while watching The Bachelor last night: take a drink every time someone says “O. G.” …and next week, the keywords to listen for will be “Varsity” and “JV.”  We’ll all be wine wasted, I’m sure.  *insert massive eye roll here*  GO HOME, MJ!
By now you know the drill!  I’m recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor, and I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter!  I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode.  Watch Episode 5 of “Morning After The Rose” below.  (warning: some spoilers ahead) 🌹
Leave a comment on the video and tell us your favorite moments from last night’s episode, and if you think MJ will get sent home next episode.  Subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 so you don’t miss next week’s episode of “Morning After The Rose,” and use #MorningAfterRose to have your tweets featured!
PAST EPISODES:
Bachelor , Jules , MATR , Matt James , Morning After Rose , Morning After The Rose , recap , the bachelor

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close