Obituaries
Home

Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Dead At 44 After Battle With Lung Cancer

Inspire U: The Podcast
Dustin Diamond Joins The Cast Of 'The Awesome 80's Prom'

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Dustin Diamond, who entertained Saved By The Bell fans for years as Samuel “Screech” Powers has passed away, according to TMZ. He was 44.

The actor was battling stage 4 lung cancer and his condition had turned grave over the past week. He had recently completed his first round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in January. Sadly, cancer had begun to spread to his lungs and as hospital officials began to prepare Diamond for hospice care, he sadly passed away on Monday (February 1).

Diamond played “Screech” for four seasons of Saved By The Bell in the early ’90s, the nerdy friend to Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gossleaar) who pined for the affection of Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies). He reprised the character for Saved By The Bell: The New Class where he played Mr. Belding’s assistant for five seasons.

After television, he turned to stand-up comedy as well as reality shows but fans will always remember Diamond as the teen star of one of NBC’s most popular shows. Our condolences to his family and friends.

RELATED: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Dead At 44 After Battle With Lung Cancer  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close