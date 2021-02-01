Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Coachella Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic, Officially

Bow Wow, your time is now, b...

Inspire U: The Podcast
2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Astroworld, Rolling Loud and other music festivals may be preparing for their glorious returns during a deadly pandemic in 2021, but don’t count on Coachella to be one of those jamborees looking to become the next super spreader event.

After being pushed back a few times during the past year, health officials officially shut down Coachella’s scheduled April 2021 date as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage out of control with no end in sight. Over the weekend Dr. Cameron Kaiser took to Twitter to announce that a public health order had been signed to put an end to any plans Coachella attendees had been making for April of this year.

Disappointing but completely understandable.

Coachella was originally set to be held in April of 2020, but the Coronavirus had organizers push the festival back to October of 2020 when everyone thought we’d be better off. Well, obviously that didn’t happen and it once again got pushed back to April of 2021. Now with the Rona mutating and becoming even more transmissible with the new variants, health experts have decided to just shut it all down.

Whether or not the same decision will be made for Astro World and Rolling Loud remains to be seen but given the state of the world, it’s pretty safe to say that would be best for everyone at this point. Somewhere out there Bow Wow’s planning a cross-country tour and given the circumstances, he’ll probably clean up…

Coachella Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic, Officially  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close