Its been phenomenal watching the evolution of Chloe Bailey. Known as Chloe x Halle throughout their entire career, it was difficult for the sisters to own their own personal identities. Now that the two have separated their Instagram accounts, we are able to experience each sister and witness their personalities, independent of each other.

Since the debut of Chloe’s solo account, we’ve had the opportunity to see a different side of the singer. She singlehandedly shut the social media airwaves down in the “Bust It” challenge, and then she went all out in the new “Silhouette” challenge. The internet didn’t expect all that sauce to come from the 22-year-old, but she served it and most of us, myself included, ate it all up. Unfortunately some of her challenge videos were met with criticism. People have a hard time detaching the toned-down Chloe x Halle persona, from the sexy one we see on social media.

Now in a candid Instagram Live video, Chloe details previous struggles with her looks and how she eventually learned to love who she is. She also reiterates that her videos aren’t for attention, it’s for herself. She is living and walking in her truth. From children to the present moment, Chloe has been marketed as a packaged deal. She is reclaiming her identity, and I love it! Both sisters deserve to show up as their authentic selves.

In an interview with HelloBeautiful, Chloe recognizes that will be difficult for fans to do. “I’m going to be 23 in July and I feel like now is the time more than ever to really own who you are.” She’s owning it!

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Says ‘It’s Empowering’ For Fans To Notice Her Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Just Smashed The #SilhoutteChallenge

Social Media Crowns Chloe Bailey The Winner Of The #BussItChallenge

Chloe Bailey Is Finding Her Identity As A Young Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: