Tino Cochino Radio Moves To Mornings On RadioNow 100.9

RadioNow 100.9-FM is announcing that the entertaining Tino Cochino Radio show is moving from afternoons to mornings starting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 6am.

Radio One Regional Vice President, Deon Levingston stated, “We’re very excited to move Tino Cochino Radio from afternoon to morning drive. TCR has performed exceedingly well in afternoons and we expect him to be the number one morning show in Indianapolis.’

Radio One Operations Manager Karen Vaughn commented about the move, “The energy that Tino Cochino Radio brought to afternoons on RadioNow 100.9 exceed expectations. It was only natural to bring the infectious energy of TCR to mornings to set the tone for our station on a daily basis. We are excited for this next chapter for TCR and RadioNow 100.9.”

Tino Cochino added, “The Radio Now team truly “gets it.” Their execution, promotion, and belief in TCR should be the blueprint. We’ve had a blast in afternoons and the opportunity to now wake up the amazing city of Indianapolis is a true highlight in our TCR journey.”

Tino Cochino Radio can be heard weekdays on RadioNow 100.9 from 6am – 10am.

