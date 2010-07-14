GOSSIP: LiLo Quotes Fiddy!

Lindsay Lohan is fed up with all the media and critics focusing only on the negative aspects of her life.

There has been very little good press regarding the ‘Mean Girls’ star in the last several years. Instead, we have seen countless photos of the actress falling coming out of clubs or asleep with her mouth wide open after a hard night of partying.

The latest and maybe last straw for Lindsay was her sentencing last week to 90 days in jail followed by another 90 days of drug treatment. The punishment stems from probation violations stemming from a 2007 DUI case.

Many observers feel the punishment may have been too harsh.

Lindsay took to her Twitter account to tell her haters how she really feels. Quoting lyrics from 50 Cent’s hit “Patiently Waiting” off the album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

