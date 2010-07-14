gossip
Home

GOSSIP: LiLo Quotes Fiddy!

Leave a comment

lindsay-lohan-picture-1

Lindsay Lohan is fed up with all the media and critics focusing only on the negative aspects of her life.

There has been very little good press regarding the ‘Mean Girls’ star in the last several years. Instead, we have seen countless photos of the actress falling coming out of clubs or asleep with her mouth wide open after a hard night of partying.

The latest and maybe last straw for Lindsay was her sentencing last week to 90 days in jail followed by another 90 days of drug treatment. The punishment stems from probation violations stemming from a 2007 DUI case.

Many observers feel the punishment may have been too harsh.

Lindsay took to her Twitter account to tell her haters how she really feels. Quoting lyrics from 50 Cent’s hit “Patiently Waiting” off the album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

lindsaylohan50centtweet

50 cent , break your face. , get rich or die trying , jail , Lindsey Lohan , pop , Rap , Star , tweet , twitter

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close