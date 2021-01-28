The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket Was The Most Popular Item From Q4 2020

While what’s hot in fashion is always changing some pieces will remain timeless. An outerwear item from Rap’s golden era is experiencing a hell of a comeback.

As spotted on High Snobiety shopping platform Lyst has released The Lyst Index for Q4 2020. The numbers speak to consumer behavior from October to December of the previous year. And according to the data the most popular item from the biggest purchasing season was none other than the 1996 Nuptse jacket from The North Face.

Not only did this coat land the top slot on the men’s charts but it also took top billing on the women’s charts. The report states that searches increased by 174%, and are largely “driven by an increase in walking and outdoor socialising.” The piece has also lent cool points to those who didn’t catch the original vibes in the 1990’s which ultimately played into current nostalgia craze that has run rampant throughout the different apparel categories. Additionally it has been cosigned by the likes of Drake, A$AP Rocky and Jennifer Lopez which couldn’t be a bad thing.

The Lyst Index for Q4 2020 also puts the hottest brand in the world crown firmly on Gucci. Some of their reasoning, asides from the sales and search numbers, include their very well received collaboration with The North Face and the very polarizing Gucci Dress Harry Styles wore on the cover of Vogue. Launched in London in 2010, Lyst is a global fashion search engine that connects millions of shoppers globally with items from over 12,000 designers and stores. To compile the results, global fashion search platform analyses the online shopping behavior of more than nine million shoppers a month searching, browsing and buying fashion across 12,000 designers and stores online.

You can read the Q4 report here.

