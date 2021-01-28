Who’s The Smartest 6th Grader

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Our girl Cami with KiddTV joins us again… Can we correctly answer these questions to pass the 6th grade? And stay tuned next week when the class takes the 7th grade test!

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

  • An Angle that is less than 90 degrees is called what?
  • In which modern day state was Jamestown located?
  • What is the softest mineral on the Mohs Hardness Scale?
  • Which planet is the largest?

VIDEO

AUDIO

