We delve into some relationship issues, including… Someone complains that their mom is a little too close to their fiancé. Is there a reason to be suspicious or should you trust your mom? How do I get proactive with valuing myself?

Plus, the desire is gone after having another baby, and the husband was busted sexting someone else. Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and many more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Love Letters To Kellie: Mom Is Too Close To My Fiancé was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: