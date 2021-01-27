Celebrity News
Tory Lanez Asks Judge For Right To Flap His Gums About Megan Thee Stallion Case

The Canadian crooner wants to exercise his right not to remain silent.

Tory Lanez continues to do the absolute most despite being totally wrong, allegedly. The Canadian crooner is seeking the right to publicly speak about his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion—ya know, the female rapper he reportedly shot in the foot.

Back in November, Lanez pled not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, which are both felonies. Lanez claims the protective order he was also hit with is inhibiting him from eventually getting a fair shake in court.

Reports Page Six:

In court documents provided to Page Six, Lanez’s legal team claims the current order — issued on Nov. 18 — is “significantly prejudicial” to the 28-year-old and “jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.”

Megan, 25, is not subject to the terms of the protective court order and Lanez’s lawyers have highlighted in the new motion how vocal she has been about the case on social media.

Earlier this month, the “Body” rapper appeared to slam Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, on Twitter after inaccurate reports claiming the charges against him had been dropped were released online.

“Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B—H YOU GOING TO JAIL,” she tweeted.

Lanez’s team basically claims that he has been silent while Megan Thee Stallion continues to slam him online.

The crooner’s side neglects to mention that he dropped a whole album that found him addressing the incident, while earning him the wrath of social media for his audacity. Meg has dropped tweets that are usually reponses to Lanez’s own attempts at trolling.

Nevertheless, Lanez is seeking to have the protective order lifted. Probably so he can drop a new album about it. Just a theory, but just saying.

Lanez still maintains his innocence and his lawyers say they have receipts that will prove it.

“This evidence — including gunshot residue implicating others — is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan [Pete],” says the docs. “In addition to the scientific evidence, the People are aware, witnesses who observed the alleged events also provide information that implicates others.”

If convicted, Lanez is looking at up to almost 23 years in prison.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close