Indy’s Connection: Cleaning Up and Exploring with KIB in 2021

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Ashley Haynes, Director of Communications and Marketing for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful. They talked about KIB's plans for spring planting and cleanups, and how people can get out and be active through Art and Seek and other projects.

Inspire U: The Podcast

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Ashley Haynes, Director of Communications and Marketing for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful. They talked about KIB’s plans for spring planting and cleanups, including the Great Indy Cleanup, and how people can get out and be active through Art and Seek and other projects, all while staying social distanced and COVID safe.

To stay up to date with projects and stay connected with KIB, join their newsletter at kibi.org or check our their project calendar here.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

