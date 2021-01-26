The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Designs That Make Sense!

Inspire U: The Podcast
Turn Up Tuesday 012621

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this healthy morning treat and why isn’t THIS a thing yet? Part-Time Justin’s turn up topic includes designs that just make sense… like the following:

  • Knee activated sinks
  • Phone charging shopping carts
  • Scoop clips
  • Sliding stairs
  • Wall parking lines
  • Colored shopping carts

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Ginger Milk Tea below.

AUDIO

PHOTO

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups vanilla almond milk
  • 3 grams of sliced ginger root
  • 3 sticks of cinnamon

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

Turn Up Tuesday: Designs That Make Sense!  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close