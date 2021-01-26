Turn Up Tuesday: Designs That Make Sense!

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this healthy morning treat and why isn’t THIS a thing yet? Part-Time Justin’s turn up topic includes designs that just make sense… like the following:

Knee activated sinks

Phone charging shopping carts

Scoop clips

Sliding stairs

Wall parking lines

Colored shopping carts

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Ginger Milk Tea below.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups vanilla almond milk

3 grams of sliced ginger root

3 sticks of cinnamon

