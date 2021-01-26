Turn Up Tuesday: Designs That Make Sense!

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this healthy morning treat and why isn’t THIS a thing yet? Part-Time Justin’s turn up topic includes designs that just make sense… like the following:
- Knee activated sinks
- Phone charging shopping carts
- Scoop clips
- Sliding stairs
- Wall parking lines
- Colored shopping carts
Plus, get his tasty recipe for Ginger Milk Tea below.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups vanilla almond milk
- 3 grams of sliced ginger root
- 3 sticks of cinnamon
