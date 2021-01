Big Al brags about his love life (insert awwwww here)… A celebrity is spotted in J-Si’s neighborhood! Part-Time Justin caught in the rain and Producer Nick shares his grooming habits!

Plus, Producer Trey was busted reading something that he would rather not admit to… Kellie has a message from her virtual happy hour! And Ana’s vision board says a lot!

KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Nose Hair Problems was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: