WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 4 With Jules

Conclusion after watching last night’s episode of The Bachelor: these girls are MEAN! Also, Katie must be protected at all costs! Really though, this time Chris Harrison didn’t lie when he said this is “the most dramatic season ever.”

I’m recapping all the drama from last night’s episode of The Bachelor, and I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter! I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode. Check out Episode 4 of “Morning After The Rose” below. (warning: some spoilers ahead)

Do you think the drama starters will show themselves out, or will they get a rose? 🌹 I’m hoping Ana, MJ, and Victoria all get the boot! Subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 on YouTube so you don’t miss next week’s episode of “Morning After The Rose,” and use #MorningAfterRose to have your tweets featured!

