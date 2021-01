How can you win a trip to Florida? Escape the cold and imagine days on the beach without shoes – or worries…with our Winter Warm-Up! Find out all of the details right now!

Plus, does it feel illegal to know this bit of information? J-Si shares something new he learned from TikTok. Check it out below!

Does It Feel Illegal To Know This? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: