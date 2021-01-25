Trey Songz Arrested After Violent Incident With Police Officer At Chiefs/Bills Game [Video]

Trey Songz found himself in the middle of an incident with a police officer during Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Fans told TMZ that the singer was being heckled by some fans when he asked them to cool it down. A police officer approached him and got physical. It has been reported that this is the moment when the singer defended himself.

Backup broke up the incident and Trey was led off in handcuffs. You can see the video obtained by TMZ below.

Songz was reportedly arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. TMZ reports that he is set to be released on Monday

