The First ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer Teases A Worldstar Fight of Epic Proportions

The trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has finally arrived, and the fades look like they will be on a massive scale.

To quote the late Dr. Serizawa (Ken Watanabe), who valiantly sacrificed his life in Godzilla: King of The Monsters, “let them fight.”

After being delayed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong is upon us, and it looks like it will deliver the epic showdown that Legendary Entertainment has been foreshadowing since it started its “Monsterverse.” The film will primarily feature literally two of the biggest stars in Hollywood duking it out. It will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max as part of the deal that saw blockbusters like Wonder Woman 84, Mortal Kombat, and Godzilla vs. Kong land on HBO’s streaming platform.

Adam Wingard (The Guest, 2016’s Blair Witch) is the next director who will bring titans to the big and small screen with Terry Rossio’s help, who penned the script for the epic grudge match. Godzilla vs. Kong picks right up where 2019’s Godzilla: King of The Monsters left off, hinting at the battle between the giant lizard and great ape while teasing the possible arrival of Mecha-Ghidora thanks to post-credit scenes revealing Monarch working on and testing a “mechanized giant” in Kong’s home of Skull Island and showing the films human villain, Jonah (Charles Dance), purchasing the “false king” Ghidora’s severed head.

Some are even speculating that even though Kong and Godzilla are billed as the main event, they will eventually have to team up to take down both Mecha-Godzilla and Ghidora. Of course, these are all rumors, but the film’s trailer does hint at some other diabolical force at work that is threatening both human existence and the titans.

The films official synopsis reads:

“Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

We won’t have to wait too long to find out if only one of these titans will be left standing. Godzilla vs. Kong arrives on March 26. You can peep the trailer below.

—

Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment

The First ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer Teases A Worldstar Fight of Epic Proportions was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: