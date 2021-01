Since we work from home, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find something to trash and destroy! Who brought the best thing to the Zoom call?

Part-Time Justin – “Don’t Lose Your Cool” game

Big Al – tubular light bulbs

Kellie – “Le Tooter” hand held machine

J-Si – baby blazer

Ana – NYE 2020 decorations

