Pregnant and Gettin' It: Kelly Rowland And Her 9-Month Bump Drop It Low

Although Kelly Rowland looks like she could give birth any day now, she had to remind us that she can drop it low if need be. The 39-year-old singer and host posted a video of herself getting a workout in with her bountiful baby bump in tow.

 

In the video you see a joyful Kelly twerking between stretching and squatting. Perhaps the most beautiful part of the short clip is the proud display of her stretch marks. In a day and age where celebrities are expected to show the glamorous side of pregnancy, Kelly proudly shows us her tiger stripes. Honestly, this post speaks to the superpower of mothers everywhere. The way a woman’s body can stretch and adjust so that we are able to create life inside of us will never stop being amazing.

Kelly announced she was pregnant with her second child late last year in an interview with Women’s Health Magazine. Although she’s always been physically fit, she is taking extra steps to remain active during her pregnancy. It’s been said that exercising in your second and third trimester is good for the baby and helps with weight loss postpartum.

2021 will bring us lots of beautiful babies. In addition to Kelly’s bun in the oven, we have Cassie, Christina Milian, and Summer Walker expecting bundles of joy. Love to see it! What do you think? Did you love lady Rowland’s dance video?

 

Pregnant and Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland And Her 9-Month Bump Drop It Low  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

